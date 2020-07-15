King of Fast Food Dessert, Yoshinoya, Is Giving Out New Donut Dippers for Free

Step aside, nobody. Yoshinoya, the Japanese fast food company whose cheesecake has already earned the top spot in our ranking of best fast food desserts, is dropping another sweet treat on the competition: Donut Dippers.

The chain's new $2.19 dessert, which comes with six donut holes and a side of caramel dipping sauce, is already available at locations in the US. Best of all, you can get the dessert for free with any DoorDash order of $15 or more until July 20. Then, from July 20-26, the dippers come free with any bowl purchase made through the Yoshinoya app or on the company's website. Just enter the code 'DONUT' into your rewards account... you can redeem either online or scan a code at the restaurant. FYI, Yoshinoya offers carryout, drive-thru, and contactless delivery through third-party companies like DoorDash at most of its locations across the West Coast.

To understand the promise of these donuts, let us go back to the chain's prized menu item. The best part of Yoshinoya's cheesecake is that it doesn't overpower you with compensatory sugar in the same way many other fast food desserts do (sorry, McDonald's apple pie). The texture is whipped and creamy, and the taste is a semi-sweet, semi-savory conclusion to your rice bowl. I'm hopeful, then, that the Donut Dippers will strike a similar quality balance, and allow the caramel sauce to speak sweetness for itself.

"These insanely addicting portable treats make for the perfect snack or compliment to any meal," said Yoshinoya's CEO Dar Vasseghi, in a press release. "Our guests raved about them during test, and we’re excited to now offer them systemwide." Krispy Kreme's new packaged doughnut holes are shaking, right now.