Nashville Hot Chicken Waffles Is The Mashup Your Stomach Deserves

Ingredients: 1 lb ground chicken

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

3 eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp dark brown sugar

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 ladle of hot frying oil

Directions: 1. Preheat that waffle iron!

2. In a mixing bowl combine chicken, 1 tsp salt, and 1 tsp black pepper.

3. Coat waffle iron with cooking spray.

4. Arrange chicken evenly on waffle iron, and cook 8-10 minutes.

5. Preheat your frying oil.

6. While that's happening, mix three eggs in a baking pan.

7. In a second baking pan, combine flour, paprika, garlic powder, 2 tsp salt, and 2 tsp black pepper.

8. Is your chicken cool enough to touch? Good, now coat it evenly in the egg dish. Don't forget the crannies!

9. Dredge it in the flour mixture. Gently shake off excess flour.

10. Deep-fry that chicken-waffle, being careful not to drool in the hot oil.

11. Remove chicken when crispy and let cool and drain on a grate or paper towels.

12. In another mixing bowl, stir to combine cayenne pepper, dark brown sugar, chili powder, and 1 tsp kosher salt.

13. Add a ladleful of the still-hot frying oil and stir again. This will bloom the spices.

14. Brush chicken with the infused oil to taste, depending on how badly you want to scorch your friends' tongues.

15. Serve with bread & butter pickle chips, because everybody likes those.