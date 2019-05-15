It's a spice world and we're just living in it, is something no one has said. However, you can absolutely live inside a piece of Spice World. Yes, I'm talking about the 1997 movie starring the Spice Girls. The bus from the film, appropriately dubbed Spice Bus, is up for rent on Airbnb.
The bus, parked in Wembley Park's Market Square, can accommodate up to three guests, who will be able to spend the night on June 14 and 15 for about $129 a night. The Spice Bus is zigazig ha available to book starting May 22 at 2am EST/8am BST. While the announcement only gives the pair of dates above, the hosts say they'll be adding more available dates by the time the bus is available to rent "to give as many fans as possible the chance to book."
The bus has been renovated since its halcyon days of capitalizing on the success of the all-girl band. Though, it looks like it could have been updated by any of the members with the massive Union Jack on the outside, a neon "Girl Power" sign, animal-print carpets, and what appears to be a complimentary bin of scrunchies.
The bus was renovated by "mega-fan" Suzanne Godley. Though, one assumes that's a pseudonym, and her legal name is Suzanne Spice. "The Spice Girls were my childhood obsession," she said in an announcement. "My parents were subjected to my tone-deaf performances as Baby Spice, and I must have watched the Spice World movie hundreds of times." You're probably shocked.
"When my boss mentioned that he was considering buying the Spice Bus, I was desperate to be a part of its renovation," she says. "We've worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I'm so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb. Being part of this project has been like a dream come true, and I can't wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through this experience."
Whoever is spending the night will have to adhere to a couple of house rules, however. Those include a "90s dress code" with "double denim permitted," as well as a "compulsory rendition of 'Goodbye' on check out."
If you wanted to join the group lo these 20-plus years ago, here's your opportunity to rechristen yourself Dave Spice or Martha Spice.
