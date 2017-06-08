News

Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on June 13

Lee Breslouer/Thrillist

Turns out you don't have to be a Cleveland Cavaliers fan, Golden State Warriors fan, or even a particularly big fan of basketball to be excited about the 2017 NBA Finals. That's because the Warriors' road game win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the tournament on Wednesday night has triggered Taco Bell's nationwide Doritos Locos Taco giveaway this month. And, well, everyone's a fan of free food.

It's official: Taco Bell is giving everyone in America one free Doritos Locos Taco, all thanks to the Warriors' 118-113 win over the Cavaliers. Participating T-Bell locations all across the country will hand out the free junk food-taco hybrids on Tuesday, June 13, from 2pm to 6pm. Get your damn Fire Sauce ready.

Taco Bell promised free tacos for "everyone in America" if the away team wins -- or "steals" -- a game on the home team's court during this year's NBA Finals, as part of the chain's annual "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. Interestingly, it was the Golden State Warriors who won everyone free tacos last year when they beat none other than the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4. 

All said, if your team ends up winning the NBA Finals, then you'll have celebratory champion tacos to enjoy. If you team ends up losing, well, at least there's a free way to eat your feelings. 

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and can't wait for this to happen again during the World Series. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

