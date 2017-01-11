Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Nov. 2

Regardless of whether you're a Chicago Cubs fan, Cleveland Indians fan, or not much of a baseball fan at all, chances are you're at least a fan of free food. Well, it turns out you can be a fan of all the above -- at least, briefly -- now that Taco Bell's massive Doritos Locos Taco giveaway has been triggered by the first stolen base of the World Series.
It's official: Taco Bell is giving everyone in America one free Doritos Locos Taco, all thanks to Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who stole a base in the first inning of Game 1 on Tuesday night. Specifically, participating T-Bell locations nationwide will hand out the free snack food-taco hybrids on Wednesday, November 2nd, from 2pm to 6pm.
During last year's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion, America scored free A.M. Crunchwraps from Taco Bell when Lorenzo Cain of the Kansas City Royals stole second base in the sixth inning of Game One of the 2015 World Series. A similar promotion over the summer resulted in free Doritos Locos Tacos during the NBA Finals.
So, if your team ends up winning the World Series, you have celebratory champion tacos to look forward to. If your team loses the World Series, well, at least you'll be able to eat your feelings.
