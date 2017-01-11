Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Nov. 2

Regardless of whether you're a Chicago Cubs fan, Cleveland Indians fan, or not much of a baseball fan at all, chances are you're at least a fan of free food. Well, it turns out you can be a fan of all the above -- at least, briefly -- now that Taco Bell's massive Doritos Locos Taco giveaway has been triggered by the first stolen base of the World Series.

It's official: Taco Bell is giving everyone in America one free Doritos Locos Taco, all thanks to Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who stole a base in the first inning of Game 1 on Tuesday night. Specifically, participating T-Bell locations nationwide will hand out the free snack food-taco hybrids on Wednesday, November 2nd, from 2pm to 6pm.