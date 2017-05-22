You Get Free Taco Bell for a Road Team Win During the NBA Finals

While not everyone's a fan of basketball, it's probably safe to say everyone's fan of free food. Well, now you can be a huge fan of both -- at least for a little while -- with a new deal for free food from Taco Bell tied to the 2017 NBA Finals. In other words, free tacos -- all thanks to basketball.
Here's the deal:
Just like last year, Taco Bell is launching the "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion during the NBA Finals, which starts on June 1. The chain announced on Monday that it'll give everyone in America one free Doritos Locos Taco upon the first instance of when the away team wins -- or, as they say, steals -- a game on the home team's court. So, uh, hold on to your Fire Sauce.
Specifically, if the away team wins Game 1, Game 2, or Game 3, participating T-Bell locations nationwide will hand out the free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday, June 13, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a press release. But if the first stolen game doesn't come until Game 4, Game 5, Game 6, or Game 7, you'll have to wait another week -- Tuesday, June 20, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. -- to score your free taco. The Golden State Warriors' Game 4 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers triggered the nationwide taco giveaway in 2016.
At this point, it may be unclear what team you'll end up rooting for during the tournament, but backing Team Free Tacos seems like the obvious way to go here, folks. Now, all you need is a taco basketball jersey. We'll keep you updated on when you can expect the free food.
