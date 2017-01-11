Taco Bell's Giving Everyone a Free Taco for a Stolen Base During the World Series

While it remains to be seen as to which two teams will make it to the World Series, it turns out there's at least one thing related to the baseball championship you can be fairly certain about right now: you're going to get free Taco Bell out it. That's right: free food from Taco Bell, thanks to baseball.

Here's the deal:

For the fifth year, Taco Bell promises to reward everyone in America with free tacos upon the first stolen base during the World Series, which begins on October 25th. Specifically, if a base is stolen during Game One or Game Two of the Series, participating T-Bell locations nationwide will hand out free Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday, November 2nd, from 2pm to 6pm. But if the first stolen base of the Series doesn't come until Game Three or later, the free Doritos Locos Tacos won't come until Thursday, November 10th, from 2pm to 6pm, according to a press release.