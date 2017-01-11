Apparently, There's a Huge Debate Over How to Pronounce 'Scone'

Compared to other common breakfast pastries like muffins and danishes, scones are delightfully simple: sugar, butter, eggs, milk, flour, and a touch of salt often formed into roughly puck-like or squarish shapes. And yet, the humble scone appears to have long been ensnared in a divisive linguistic debate in the United Kingdom; specifically, over the proper way to pronounce the word -- scone like gone, or scone like bone?
Of course, it's likely that you and most other Americans pronounce scone to rhyme with bone or, you know, the right way. But as explained in a report by The Telegraph, a new poll from YouGov might just settle the bitter debate among Britons once and for all. The survey found that 51% of people there pronounce scone to rhyme with gone, whereas 42% pronounce it to rhyme with bone. Another 3% said they didn't know how to pronounce, another 3% said they pronounce it in a different way entirely. Yeah, we're scratching our heads, too.
Why anyone would ever pronounce scone to rhyme with gone is unclear, but the YouGov results suggest the division is associated with geography. People living in Scotland and northern parts of England overwhelmingly prefer the gone way. People in the middle region of the country, including London, tend to pronounce it the bone way, according to the report. Socioeconomic status also appeared to be a factor. Well, alrighty then.
If agonizing over how to properly pronounce scone sounds as ridiculous as the baseless debate over Starbuck's green cups, you're probably not alone. At least there's one thing about scones that's not up for debate, and that's the fact they're delicious.
