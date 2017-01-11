Apparently, There's a Huge Debate Over How to Pronounce 'Scone'

Compared to other common breakfast pastries like muffins and danishes, scones are delightfully simple: sugar, butter, eggs, milk, flour, and a touch of salt often formed into roughly puck-like or squarish shapes. And yet, the humble scone appears to have long been ensnared in a divisive linguistic debate in the United Kingdom; specifically, over the proper way to pronounce the word -- scone like gone, or scone like bone?

Of course, it's likely that you and most other Americans pronounce scone to rhyme with bone or, you know, the right way. But as explained in a report by The Telegraph, a new poll from YouGov might just settle the bitter debate among Britons once and for all. The survey found that 51% of people there pronounce scone to rhyme with gone, whereas 42% pronounce it to rhyme with bone. Another 3% said they didn't know how to pronounce, another 3% said they pronounce it in a different way entirely. Yeah, we're scratching our heads, too.