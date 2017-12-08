This Idiot Got His Head Stuck in Microwave and Almost Died

In our dark and twisted times, the price of internet fame can almost cost your life. This is especially so when you insert your head inside a microwave coated with cement for no conceivable reason other than pure shock value. That's exactly what Jimmy Swingler, one half of YouTube channel TGFbro, did to fulfill the internet's shared demand to watch people do incredibly stupid things for sport.
To perform the stunt, Swingler, who repeatedly intimated with a smile on his face that he felt as though he was going to die, placed his head in a plastic bag and stuck a long plastic tube in his mouth so he could breathe. Those meager safety precautions -- if you could call them that -- did not stand the test of the quick drying cement's stranglehold on Swingler's oxygen supply. As the microwave became fastened to Swingler's head like the brain he never had, the YouTuber began to panic after his oxygen tube stopped working. His friends tried vesting him from the microwave's clutches with power tools but they ultimately needed to call the fire brigade.
It took five professionally-trained first responders and even more tools to free Swingler, and the West Midlands Fire Department was pretty pissed off about it. Note the angry-faced emoji:
Swingler, never one to shy away from the limelight that sleeping in cement and bathing in tanning lotion can bring, shared images of the scary experience on Twitter:
Not that it dinged the YouTuber's impenetrable confidence or anything, but his followers were quick to tell him that his stunt crystallized a new level of human achievement, and not in a good way.
With his survival ensured, it's likely that Swingler will try to somehow eclipse his microwave cement stunt. It's just that outdoing himself will probably ensure his demise.
