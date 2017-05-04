Idiot YouTuber Arrested for Removing Stop Signs Wants You to Pay For His Lawyer

A popular YouTuber is soliciting financial help for legal fees after he was arrested for removing stop signs and filming the incredibly dumb endeavor. Rosscreations has over half a million subscribers, and regularly broadcasts his pranks** to the world. It just so happens that when said pranks involve impersonating a city employee and removing stop signs at an intersection, you’ll likely have to deal with a criminal trial.
Now, faced with a charge of third degree felony grand theft and the possibility of five-years in jail, Rosscreations is asking for the internet’s money. Nowhere in the pitch for a legal defense fund is there a trace of apology, as the YouTuber says: “I put the stop signs next to where I took em’ down from, and so I’m charged with a third degree felony, grand theft and so I went to jail for about two days...I don’t have much money for legal fees or a lawyer so your help would be very meaningful to me.” He then goes on to thank some of the more generous benefactors, both of whom contributed $500 and $100.
In addition to being illegal -- the penalties for street sign theft vary across states -- the stunt appears to be a violation of YouTube’s community guidelines, which strictly forbid any content that promotes “acts where serious injury may result.”
The Florida-based YouTuber, whose real name is Charles Ross, has been arrested before, notably for a wedgie spree in 2013 and streaking at a Tampa Bay Rays game. His exploits also include surprise-kissing women without their consent. He took a three year hiatus from making videos, only to come back and get arrested for another incredibly stupid prank this time around.
As anyone with a brain will tell you, leave stop signs where they are.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.