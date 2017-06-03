This Dude Made a Lego Version of The Red Keep From 'Game of Thrones'

Game of Thrones, with all of its mythos, cryptic political commentary and fire-belching dragons intent on smashing humans into a bloody pulp, has become such a cultural force that it even seems like an apt allegory for our troubled times. That's why YouTuber Matt Omori, a.k.a. Tusserte, is trying to recreate the crazy word of Westeros to the best of his abilities, albeit with Legos, and he's doing one damn impressive job.
In a year-and-a-half long project, he's painstakingly created a lego-version of The Red Keep, replete with every piddling detail you've probably ever noticed on the HBO program. What's more, the diorama is interchangeable to better reflect every season of the show.
As the YouTuber explains, the stained glass windows are laminated together with an adhesive, and he's even fashioned several versions to compensate for every set design over the years. His replica of the iron throne is incredibly realistic as well, as it looks like a miniature version scaled-down by magic. A software developer by trade, Omori planned out the entire project in Lego's digital designer program before he started using physical pieces. He tells Thrillist in an email: "Game of Thrones is great to me because there's such an impressive attention to detail from everything from set design to costumes. My recreation wouldn't have been possible without the elaborate and consistently produced work from the people behind the show over all these seasons."
Like the truest Game of Thrones stan on the internet, he recreates an epic scene from season 1, proving that with a little ingenuity and technical discipline, there's no limit to what legos can do, at least when it comes to fantasy programs on HBO.
The seventh season of Game of Thrones premieres July 16. While Tusserte is no doubt gaming up for the show's vaunted return, he'll probably be taking notes, and fine tuning his lego-version of the Red Keep for yet another iteration of the cult-program.
If you're interested in a more in-depth play-by-play of Omori's work, check out the video below:
