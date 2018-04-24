These People Sent Garlic Bread to the Edge of Space in a Balloon, Then Ate It

The future has brought us many wonders, but none so wonderful as garlic bread in space. For undeniable evidence of this, consider this YouTube video with almost 2 million views, which features three British men floating the delicious dinner side to "the edge of space" -- and then eating it.
YouTuber Tom Scott teamed up with Steve Randall from Random Engineering, a company specializing in high-altitude balloons, and Barry Lewis, host of the My Virgin Kitchen channel, to accomplish this heroic task. If you're asking why they did this, well, they're visionaries -- and you're not because you ask questions like that.
The garlic bread was tied down to a Styrofoam box and attached to a weather balloon. That balloon popped once the atmosphere thinned out enough, and the box parachuted to Earth. You can watch the weirdly beautiful moment the garlic bread begins its descent right around 2:30 in the video. Randall designed the box so that is would close automatically at 1,000 meters above the ground so no critters could get to the bread before they did.
The bread made it about 35 kilometers up (around 22 miles) before heading back down. Though it looks like space in the video, the team is sure to clarify that "most standards organizations agree that space officially starts at the completely arbitrary Kármán line, 100 kilometers up," so the bread only makes it to the "edge of space." Which is still pretty impressive.
But what's really remarkable is that they didn't stop there: They then feasted upon "stratospheric bread." Scott explained that he's seen a lot of foods floated up into the sky (even a wedding cake by the BBC), but he'd never seen anyone eat it after.
So, you're watching history in the making.
