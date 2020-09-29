The First Hershey's Beer Is Finally Getting Released in Bottles
Two of the world's greatest are collaborating... beer and chocolate.
It was almost one year ago to the day that Hershey's announced its first-ever beer, a collaboration with Yuengling. The two big Pennsylvania brands were collaborating for the first time, and it made a whole lot of sense. Unfortunately, that beer was only available in draft form at select bars. That left a lot of chocolate lovers wanting.
On September 29, Yuengling announced another batch of the Hershey's Chocolate Porter is ready to hit palates. However, this time you're going to be able to get it in bottles and take a six-pack home. That, of course, makes a whole lot more sense than draft beer at a time where it's not advisable to spend time inside a bar. Though, you'll still be able to find it on tap at select locations as well.
It was just earlier in September that Yuengling announced a new partnership with Molon Coors that will bring its beers to parts of the US where it doesn't distribute. But that partnership's impacts won't be felt until the second half of 2021. So, for this batch, you'll only be able to find the Hershey's Chocolate Porter in the 22 states where Yuengling normally distributes its beers. (This release only reached 14 states in 2019.)
The chocolatey beer will start hitting your favorite beer hubs in late September.
