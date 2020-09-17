Yuengling Is Finally Going to Be Available Nationwide

The beer world is full of hard-to-find (or semi-hard-to-find) beers that people search out, hoard, and trade. Many of these are good, but the hoarding is practically about scarcity. And that might explain why so many people are vocal lovers of Yuengling. They like it, certainly, but it's a big brand name that's available in less than half of US states.

Though, that's about to change with an announcement made September 15. Yuengling has partnered with Molson Coors for a "long-term brewing partnership" that promises to distribute the beer beyond its usual, limited east coast distribution zone. The partnership gives Molson Coors the right to "oversee any new market expansion beyond the 191-year-old brewer's existing 22-state footprint plus any future New England expansion."

"We are excited to launch this brewing partnership with the team at Molson Coors. Like Yuengling, Molson Coors has an established commitment to quality and rich history of family brewing excellence," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and sixth-generation family member. "This partnership is a great opportunity for us to grow our distribution footprint for the long-term, while continuing to support our existing markets and the communities in which we operate."

The new deal will bring the lager to a whole lot of people who miss it from college (probably) and is a significant addition for Molson Coors. Yuengling is the oldest brewery in the US and is still run by its founding family. It's big beer news, but the partnership won't bear can-shaped fruit in other states until the second half of 2021. If you're craving a Yuengling, you'll have to get creative until those sweet cans arrive in your neck of the woods.