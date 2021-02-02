Yuengling Is Releasing a New Beer In Huge Cans

Yuengling has been expanding your college-based perceptions about the brewery for the last couple of years. There are plans for a hotel experience, it jumped on the low-calorie bandwagon relatively early, there was a collaboration with Hershey's, it's planning on expanding availability across the US, and, now, it's releasing its first new beer since last year's Flight.

The new brew, Raging Eagle Mango Beer, is out now, and it comes in a huge can. The mango beer is being released in 24-ounce cans at convenience stores across the 22 states where Yuengling is distributed. The big can, the announcement says, is being targeted at young adults "on the go." The timing of that stock phrase is a little funny since the majority of us haven't really been "on the go" since last spring. Still. There it is.

This new beer is a 6% ABV mango-infused pilsner, which isn't too groundbreaking, even if the announcement calls it "edgy."

"We saw an opportunity to leverage our six generations of brewing expertise to create a refreshing mango beer that appeals to adventurous drinkers and adds a bold new brand to our portfolio of iconic beers," Jen Yuengling, sixth-generation brewer at Yuengling, said in a statement. "Raging Eagle Mango Beer feeds into the passion and energy of the 21-35 young adult who is often surrounded by friends and itching to embark on new and unique adventures."

The beer isn't rolling out to all 50 states. Yuengling announced late in 2020 that it's partnering with Molson Coors to become available outside the usual 22-state footprint, but that wasn't planned to happen this early in the year.

Between the fruity flavor, packaging, and the language surrounding it, it kind of looks like Yuengling wants to be slinging the solution for all your big-kid AriZona Iced Tea needs.