News

There's Now Such Thing as Butterbeer Flavored Ice Cream

By Published On 03/21/2017 By Published On 03/21/2017
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Trending

related

The US Just Banned Large Electronics Onboard Flights from the Middle East

related

Papa John's Has Half-Price Pizzas This Week

related

This Tech Company is Paying Workers $10,000 to Leave the Bay Area

related

This Human-Sized Chicken Is Going to Give You Nightmares

If you've ever attempted to pull off a homemade Butterbeer recipe, then you know damn well how hard it is to experience a taste of the Harry Potter books without 1) being a wizard, or 2) dropping hundreds of dollars to visit the Wizarding World theme parks. Well, it looks like that's finally changing now with the release of an all-new Butterbeer ice cream. Get your wands -- or, uh, spoons -- ready.

Yuengling’s Ice Cream, a Pennsylvania-based company affiliated with the brewery of the same name, launched the new Harry Potter-inspired flavor this week. Although the sudsy golden brew was known to provide witches and wizards a bit of a buzz at, say, The Three Broomsticks in the books, the ice cream sadly lacks booze. The company's description of the flavor, however, sounds pretty great: half buttercream ice cream and half butterscotch ice cream that's twisted with a butterscotch swirl.

“We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor," David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, said in a press release

The Butterbeer ice cream is currently available in pints, and thankfully, the sweet stuff is easier to find than Horcruxes... or the Chamber of Secrets. Yuengling’s has a helpful store locator that'll list all of the stores in your area where its products are sold. Honeydukes, oddly enough, isn't on the list. Hmm. Anyway, the Butterbeer flavor joins Yuengling’s lineup of regular flavors, meaning you'll have plenty of time to get your hands on some. Then again, you probably cast a summoning charm already.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would have LOVED this stuff when he was 13. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Irish People Try Girl Scout Cookies for the First Time

related

READ MORE
Shaq Joins Bonkers Chorus of People Who Believe the Earth Is Flat

related

READ MORE
Woody Harrelson Finally Quit Smoking Weed

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More