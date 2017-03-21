There's Now Such Thing as Butterbeer Flavored Ice Cream

If you've ever attempted to pull off a homemade Butterbeer recipe, then you know damn well how hard it is to experience a taste of the Harry Potter books without 1) being a wizard, or 2) dropping hundreds of dollars to visit the Wizarding World theme parks. Well, it looks like that's finally changing now with the release of an all-new Butterbeer ice cream. Get your wands -- or, uh, spoons -- ready.

Yuengling’s Ice Cream, a Pennsylvania-based company affiliated with the brewery of the same name, launched the new Harry Potter-inspired flavor this week. Although the sudsy golden brew was known to provide witches and wizards a bit of a buzz at, say, The Three Broomsticks in the books, the ice cream sadly lacks booze. The company's description of the flavor, however, sounds pretty great: half buttercream ice cream and half butterscotch ice cream that's twisted with a butterscotch swirl.