There's Now Such Thing as Butterbeer Flavored Ice Cream

If you've ever attempted to pull off a homemade Butterbeer recipe, then you know damn well how hard it is to experience a taste of the Harry Potter books without 1) being a wizard, or 2) dropping hundreds of dollars to visit the Wizarding World theme parks. Well, it looks like that's finally changing now with the release of an all-new Butterbeer ice cream. Get your wands -- or, uh, spoons -- ready.
Yuengling’s Ice Cream, a Pennsylvania-based company affiliated with the brewery of the same name, launched the new Harry Potter-inspired flavor this week. Although the sudsy golden brew was known to provide witches and wizards a bit of a buzz at, say, The Three Broomsticks in the books, the ice cream sadly lacks booze. The company's description of the flavor, however, sounds pretty great: half buttercream ice cream and half butterscotch ice cream that's twisted with a butterscotch swirl.
“We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor," David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, said in a press release.
The Butterbeer ice cream is currently available in pints, and thankfully, the sweet stuff is easier to find than Horcruxes... or the Chamber of Secrets. Yuengling’s has a helpful store locator that'll list all of the stores in your area where its products are sold. Honeydukes, oddly enough, isn't on the list. Hmm. Anyway, the Butterbeer flavor joins Yuengling’s lineup of regular flavors, meaning you'll have plenty of time to get your hands on some. Then again, you probably cast a summoning charm already.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.