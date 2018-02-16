Here's Why Fans Rain Winnie-the-Pooh Dolls on Yuzuru Hanyu

Figure skating is dramatic and full of character, but it's not a sport where you generally see fans partaking in weird, boisterous traditions. That's not the case when Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu skates, though.
When Hanyu made his PyeongChang debut Thursday night, he wowed the audience and judges with an impressive performance that landed him the second-highest Olympic score ever for the event. (111.68) Fans reacted by throwing an incredible number of stuffed Winnie-the-Pooh dolls onto the ice. (If you were only partially paying attention, they were not the stuffed animals medalists receive.)
When he skates, Hanyu places a Winnie-the-Pooh tissue box cover on the rink's boards as a good-luck charm. He's had the box since he was younger, and it's always by his side now. Hanyu's Pooh even has its own Twitter account. He places his Pooh to have a good view of his skate, often plays with the toy, and he's even brought the tissue box to interviews, reports Time.
Fans love it and throw the stuffed animals onto the ice.
At the Olympics, he replaced the tissue box cover with a case that kind of looks like a cake. Time says Hanyu has the tissue box at the rink, but Olympic rules require him to keep it in the locker room. (The Los Angeles Times speculates that it has to do with Olympic sponsorship rules.)
The Pooh Bear toss is so expected Nathan Chen told the Chicago Tribune that when you compete against Hanyu, you have to be prepared for the storm of Poohs that will follow.
If you missed the thunderstorm of Pooh, you can probably catch it again on Friday, when Hanyu competes in the men's figure skating free skate.
