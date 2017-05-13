News

Don't Make Your Mom Breakfast in Bed For Mother's Day

Mother's Day, Father's Day -- and any non-holiday dreamt-up to reinforce politeness and the like -- are beholden to all sorts of traditions people feel compelled to uphold. Making your mom breakfast in bed on Mother's Day is one of them, but according to a Zagat Survey, this is something your highly-lovable mother could do without. 

After querying 1,000 mothers as to what makes for an ideal Mother's Day, the listings company found that only 4% of moms enjoy getting served breakfast in bed. To home in on that super wonky statistical data, this means only 4 out of 1000 mothers want to eat breakfast in bed. That's really not that surprising, given that scrambled eggs and bedsheets make for a potentially sticky situation.  

Contrarily, your mom probably wants to go out to brunch: 53% noted that going out to eat was preferable, with brunch appealing to 39% of mothers surveyed. And if you want to pretend you're clairvoyant once you get to the restaurant, order your mom Eggs Benedict, as 43% favor this dish. 

Anyway, if your mom doesn't fall into this category, just be a good person and do what she wants tomorrow. 

