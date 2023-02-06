This New & Unique Zambia Retreat Lets You Build Your Own Safari Experience

Think about a luxurious safari experience in the heart of Zambia, but make it entirely flexible and catered to your daily mood.

The Bushcamp Company just announced the opening of KuKaya, a brand-new and first-of-its-kind safari experience. Located in the heart of Zambia's South Luangwa National Park, KuKaya is the intimate, luxurious, and flexible retreat par excellence. With six independent chalets, each equipped with its private plunge pool, indoor and outdoor dining and gathering areas, and kitchen, KuKaya welcomes guests into a secluded space surrounded by nature and Africa's most iconic fauna.

KuKaya's main attraction is its unique and innovative build-your-own experience, which is not a common feature of the safari industry. By simply paying a base rate covering accommodation, daily room service, one private drive per unit per day, and a personal host, guests can then create their safari experience on an à la carte basis, where they can choose and pay for anything from food to activities and excursions.

Guests are set to feel at home in their chalet, including when it comes to food. They are allowed to cook on the deck overlooking KuKaya's permanent waterholes, which are outfitted with a barbecue, firepit, and pizza oven. The personal host will also make sure every need is cared for, and they will also assist guests with meal preparation at the guests' leisure. If you want to make your dining experience more restaurant-like, you can also select an in-room dining option, like a Barbecue or a Curry Night, where a chef will serve a three-course meals directly at your chalet. Alternatively, those looking for a freshly-prepared meal can head over to The Deli for pre-prepared starters, mains, and desserts.

In addition to spotting wildlife like lions, leopards, elephants, and many others from the comfort of their own chalet, KuKaya's guests have a vast range of activities to choose from when creating their safari experience. Game drives and walking safaris are among the options, and you can even choose to relax with one of KuKaya's spa treatments and sundowners.

"A safari is a truly special type of trip, and even more so for travelers when they're given the freedom to choose their activities and dining options, and schedule them as they please," Andy Hogg, founder of The Bushcamp Company, said in a statement. "KuKaya is designed with the modern-day traveler in mind: someone who is seeking transformation through travel and craves flexibility and freedom, with the emphasis on choice, flexibility, and privacy in all aspects of the experience—the accommodation, the dining, and the game-viewing. Our hope with KuKaya is to reinvigorate the safari industry and inspire new adventurers to embark on a life changing journey with The Bushcamp Company."

KuKaya is located inside the main gate of South Luangwa National Park, and it is only a 45-minute ride from Mfuwe International Airport. The structure is open year-round, and all ages are welcome.For more information and to book your unique safari experience, you can visit this website.

Take a look at some photos of KuKaya below: