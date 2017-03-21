This Tech Company is Paying Workers $10,000 to Leave the Bay Area

It’s no secret that the tech industry has driven up the cost of living in the Bay Area to a mind-boggling degree. Engineers and marketing executives living on otherwise plush salaries say they can’t afford rent in San Francisco and surrounding areas, which is why one CEO is offering his employees $10,000 to relocate anywhere outside the all-encompassing tech bubble.

Wade Foster, the chief executive of Zapier -- a company specializing in workflow automation tools -- wants his employees to expand their horizons and hopefully their bank accounts by leaving the Bay Area. In a blogpost written on his company’s website, Foster notes the region’s many attributes, such as “the fantastic weather, the adjacent beaches, wine country, ski country, and more the area has to offer.”

But he also decries the difficulty of affording all the luxury: “The housing crunch and high cost of living simply price out many families and, despite loving the area, the realities are many of us need to look elsewhere to create the life we want for our families.”