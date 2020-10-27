News Now Zaxby's Has a Chicken Sandwich, Too The chicken sandwich war sees another day with Zaxby's Signature Sandwich.

Photo courtesy of Zaxby's

The chicken sandwich war sees another day as Zaxby's wiggles its way into the conversation with a new announcement: The Zaxby's Signature Sandwich is now available in select locations, with a wider release coming soon. According to the chain, the new sandwich will come with double hand-breaded white breast meat, three sliced pickle chips, and your choice of Zax Sauce or Spicy Zax Sauce on a toasted split-top bun. The new Spicy Zax sauce includes jalapeño and red cayenne, and it's supposedly about the same heat level as Zaxby's Tongue Torch sauce.

the chicken sandwich war ain’t over yet. introducing the NEW Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich pic.twitter.com/0znJO2xYLn — Zaxby's (@Zaxbys) October 26, 2020

imagine eating a chicken sandwich from [UNNAMED OPPOSING CHICKEN RESTAURANT] lol that would be embarrassing — Zaxby's (@Zaxbys) October 27, 2020

"Zaxby's new Signature Sandwich has been 30 years in the making," said Joel Bulger, the company's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "It's a natural brand evolution for us, perfecting the size, taste, and flavor profile of this indescribably delicious chicken sandwich. We know the competition is fierce, but we're also confident that once you try it, there's no going back." Currently, the Signature Sandwich is only available at stores in Tennessee markets (Nashville, Knoxville, and Tri-Cities) and Kentucky markets (Louisville, Lexington, and Frankfort). The sandwich will roll out to more locations "soon," but for now Zaxby's is keeping the date classified.