Here's How You and a Friend Can Get Boneless Wings for Half Off Today

Random Acts of Kindness falls on February 17, giving more opportunities for people who want to keep spreading love after Valentine's Day. Zaxby's is celebrating the day by launching a buy-one, get-one deal on its boneless wings meal. And really, what's kinder than some free food?

Zaxby's wants to make it easier to share the joy of chicken with a friend or some extra chicken with yourself. To redeem the deal, you'll have to order the meal online through the order ahead option. Once you are logged in online or on the app, you'll need to have two Boneless Wing Meals in your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

"We wanted to serve up some kindness for our loyal 'fanz' on a day that celebrates being nice to each other. That's how #ZaxofKindness was born," said Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger in a press release. "Whether you give away the extra meal or give it to yourself is entirely up to you."

The Boneless Wings Meal comes with five boneless wings tossed in your choice of one of nine sauces. It is served with Texas Toast, crinkles fries, and Ranch sauce. It definitely sounds like there will be enough to share.