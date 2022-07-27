Zaxby's Has a BOGO Boneless Meal Deal for National Chicken Wing Day

July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day, and Zaxby's wanted to mark the occasion with a special meal deal. The chain is offering a Buy One Get One deal on its Boneless Wings Meal for orders placed on the Zaxby's app or website. The meal comes with five tender boneless wings, tossed in your choice of one of eight sauces, and served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries, and Ranch sauce.

"Zaxby's is known for our signature sauces and Fingerz, but our wings are second to none. What better occasion than National Chicken Wing Day to celebrate with not one, but two Boneless Wings Meals," Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's, said in a news release. "Given our obsession with serving great chicken to our guests, we want everyone to enjoy our wings this Friday."

To redeem this deal, place your order online or download the Zaxby's app. Once you've got the app, just place an order for two Boneless Wings Meals. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout both online and in the app. The BOGO deal is only valid on July 29, while supplies last. So, place your order early in the day if you can!