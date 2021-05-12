Zaxby’s Beloved Fried Pickles Are Back on the Menu

Just a few weeks ago, Thrillist honored Zaxby’s with the award for Best Fast-Casual Fried Chicken Sandwich at its second annual fast food awards, The Fasties. The sandwich alone is reason enough to head to the nearest location, but in case you need another incentive, the chain just brought back a beloved menu item: Fried Pickles.

Zaxby’s answered the prayers of pickle-lovers everywhere, revealing fried pickles are back on the Shareables menu as of early this week. You can order them on their own or as a side with one of those award-winning Signature Sandwiches, according to a press release.

“Fried Pickles are a perennial favorite with our guests, and we can’t wait for you to try them with our Signature Sandwich,” Zaxby’s CMA Joel Bulger said, per the release. “They’re crispy and tender at the same time while that tasty dill pickle flavor cuts right through.”

If you haven’t had them yet and don’t get the hype, here’s what you need to know: Zaxby’s Fried Pickles are thinly sliced and coated in cornmeal. They’re crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and paired with Zaxby’s ranch sauce.

Fried pickles first debuted at Zaxby’s in 2016 and customers couldn’t get enough. Despite the fanfare, Zaxby’s fried pickles weren’t made a permanent menu item, though they did briefly return in 2020. They’re only back for a little while this year, so get ‘em while you can.