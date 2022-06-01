Zaxby's Is Bringing Back This Fan Favorite for Good

Fresh off the heels of Taco Bell's triumphant Mexican Pizza return, Zaxby's is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item of its own, and similarly, for good this time.

The Southern-style chain's Fried Pickles are permanently joining menus as a stand-alone snack and meal add-on in case you want to slap those crunchy pickles right on your chicken sandwich, including Zaxby's new bacon and cheese-stacked Signature Club Sandwich.

"Fried Pickles are a Southern staple that's having a bit of a moment," Vice President of Menu Innovation Stephanie Gamble said in a press release. "Our customers have always loved Zaxby's cornmeal-dusted crispy version paired with our creamy, cool ranch sauce. It's the perfect summer snack, and now we'll have it all year round."

The fresh, crinkle-cut thin dill pickle slices are lightly dusted in cornmeal batter and fried to golden brown perfection. The Fried Pickles are then served with a fresh buttermilk and herb ranch sauce.

Now, as for that Signature Club Sandwich, which would make for a great entrée to your pickles, it features crispy fried chicken, two slices of bacon and American cheese, and a choice between Zax sauce or Spicy Zax sauce atop a buttery, toasted potato bun.