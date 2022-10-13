Zaxby's Is Offering Free Food Just for Downloading Its Loyalty App

It might not be my place to tell you what to do, but I'm going to anyways. You need to join Zaxby's new loyalty program. Not only does it mean cheap food down the line, but you'll get a free Big Zax Snak just for downloading the app.

The Southern-style fast food joint is upgrading its mobile experience for loyal customers with a total revamp.

"Zaxby's has passionate fans and now we have an industry-leading rewards program just for them. Online orders, in-person purchases, and in-app actions turn into points, redeemable for 'Rewardz,'" Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Patrick Schwing said in a press release. "With the new app and loyalty program, we want to make it even easier for our customers to enjoy our products while racking up the rewards. To celebrate the launch, new and existing loyalty members who download or update our app will get a FREE Big Zax Snak. We are offering our most famous meal to recognize just how much we appreciate our loyal fans."

On Tuesday, Zaxby's announced the restructuring, which will allow customers to earn more easily online and in stores by converting spent dollars right into "Rewardz" points. For every $1 spent, you'll get 10 points.