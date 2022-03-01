Zaxby's Introduces a New & Stacked Signature Club Sandwich

For those in one of the 18 states lucky enough to have access to a Zaxby's, there's a new reason to swing by. The chain is known for its Chicken Fingerz and as the 2021 Fasties winner for the Best Chicken Sandwich. Now, Zaxby's is adding a new sandwich to its already popular selection.

The new Signature Club Sandwich takes everything great about the Signature Sandwich (a double-hand breaded white breast meat filet, three thick-cut pickles, all piled into a buttery, toasted potato bun), with an upgraded list of toppings.

The upgrades include two slices of bacon, American cheese, and the choice of Zax sauce or Spicy Zax sauce. The new sandwich will take the place of the Zaxby's Club currently on the menu and is served with crinkle fries and a drink.

"With the launch of our new Signature Club Sandwich, we created our own club remix of the Signature Sandwich and turned it up a notch," said Zaxby's CMO, Joel Bulger, in a press release. "Knowing our 'fanz,' we are giving them something additional to rave about and announce a well-kept secret. Our Signature Sandwich is officially here to stay as a permanent menu item."

Did you catch that last bit? Not only is there a Club version of the sandwich, but there isn't any chance the award-winning Signature Sandwich is leaving Zaxby's menu anytime soon.