Zaxby's Is Offering Free Signature Sandwiches to Blood Donors

Zaxby's wants your blood, and it's willing to trade you a free chicken sandwich for it. Okay, the chicken chain doesn't actually want your blood, but it does want to encourage you to go out and donate blood.

According to the American Red Cross, the United States is currently facing a shortage of blood donations. It's teaming up with Zaxby's in the hopes of alleviating that shortage by convincing hungry and frugal folks to give blood.

"We want to help alleviate the acute nationwide shortage of blood donations the Red Cross is currently experiencing," Zach McLeroy, CEO of Zaxby's, said in a press release. "As a thank you to folks who give up their lunch break to donate blood, we'll treat them to an award-winning Signature Sandwich on us."

All you have to do is schedule an appointment online, roll up your sleeves and give blood to the American Red Cross. When you do, you'll get an email saying "Thank you" that includes a link to redeem your free Zaxby's Signature Chicken Sandwich. You can then head to your nearest restaurant and cash in on your poultry prize.

Those who don't live near a Zaxby's will also be rewarded, just not with a free chicken sandwich. Instead, they'll get a $5 e-gift card to use as they please. It's not much, but it might buy you a meal at another chain in your area.

In addition to this blood donation deal, Zaxby's is giving free Signature Sandwiches to new members of the Zax Fanz Club, also known as the Zaxby's rewards program. All you have to do is register in the app, and you'll be on your way to free food.