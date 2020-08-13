Zaxby's Is Giving Away Relaxation Packs With Chicken-Scented Candles & Bath Bombs

2020 has been a challenging year to say the least. And while we've all got our own approach to de-stressing amidst the pandemic, Zaxby's has curated the ultimate kit for rest and relaxation -- complete with fried chicken-scented candles and citrus vinaigrette bath bombs.

The beloved southern fast food joint is giving away free relaxation packs on Saturday, August 15, as part of its "Peace, Harmony, Chicken" Zensation campaign. In addition to the bath bomb and chicken-scented candle, the box features a sleep mask and another scented candle that smells like Zaxby's heavenly crinkle-cut fries.

"We wanted to have a little fun with Zensation this year," CMO Joel Bulger said in a statement. "These are trying times, so we're promoting peace, harmony and chicken with some soothing, on-brand freebies. We hope it puts a smile on people's faces and helps them relax and destress."

To score your own relaxation pack, which is totally free, just navigate on over to the site on Saturday and claim yours while supplies last.