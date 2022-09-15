Zaxby's Plans to Drop Free Sauce-Flavored Popsicles

Condiments are one of the few things that make life worth living. As bleak as that sounds it's true, at least for me. What normal human being chooses simply one type of sauce to pair with their chicken fingers? Not one that I'd like to be associated with, that's for sure.

Condiment fiends and Zaxby's fans alike have a new reason to celebrate sauce this month. The Athens, Georgia-headquartered premium chicken tender establishment is launching sauce-flavored popsicles this month. Yeah, you read that correctly. The fast food giant has teamed up with Alabama-based gourmet popsicle brand Frios to bring sauce fans something new to try. It's kind of like the hot dog-flavored popsicle all over again.

The sweet and savory frozen creations come in two flavors, Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch. The first option is created with a secret blend of spices, black pepper and Worcestershire sauce. The latter option is a tomato-based popsicle with a mild heat and notes of garlic, paprika, turmeric and a hint of lime.

The "Saucesicles" will come in packs of eight and are limited to one order per person. If you live in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Puerto Rico or Washington, however, then you're out of luck. Shipping isn't available for any of those states, so no sauce popsicles for you.

The frozen treat isn't a permanent add to the restaurant's menu lineup, so if you're interested, you're going to want to set your phone reminder now. The popsicles will be available to order for free starting on September 19.

As an added bonus Zaxby's is also offering a buy-one-get-one-half-off boneless wings meal deal if you order through the app on September 27.