You Can Take a Very Zen Train Trip Through the English Countryside for $65

There is nothing like a scenic train ride. Although you may not get to your destination as quickly, the idea of not having to show up hours before boarding and just kicking back while letting someone else do the driving is sublime. And because it's a hair less stressful than other modes of transportation, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has developed a relaxing enough route to put your mind at ease.

According to LNER's website, "research shows 53% of people enjoy traveling by train because it provides them with an opportunity to unwind and relax." With that knowledge in mind, the railway has decided to host a Wellness Train experience in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week in the United Kingdom, which is from May 9 to May 15, 2022.

The unique trip was specifically created to "get the most mindful experience out of traveling," according to the event page. The journey will be from London King's Cross station to Lincoln, England service. While on the journey of about three-and-a-half hours, travelers will have a host of activities designed to chill you out even more than soaking in the scenery.

Customers will be able to enjoy activities like knitting a pair of hand warmers, origami, learning to macrame a wall hanging, taking part in an adult doodling along with other art sessions, unwinding with meditation, or playing one of the games or puzzles on the train. Passengers can even take part in a Q&A with well-being coach James Middleton and take time to unwind with Anna Richardson, a qualified cognitive behavior therapist and hypnotherapist.

The super zen voyage will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Tickets are starting at $65, but can run up to $123. If you're looking for the most zen travel day ever, check out the website for more booking details.