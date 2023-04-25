You Can Now Book Dinner and Drinks Aboard a Luxury Space Balloon

It's time to put your travel savings to use, except this time, you won't technically be traveling across the planet. Rather, you'll be going right above it.

Zephalto, a French space company, is planning to launch luxury trips to space aboard a high-tech balloon, Bloomberg reports. The trips will accommodate up to six guests, and anyone is welcome to purchase a ticket—if you have at least €120,000 (roughly $132,000) to spare, that is.

Imagine watching the earth from above, and wining and dining while you're at it. The trips, of which the company is planning to host 60 per year starting in 2025, will last six hours each, and guests will get the chance to eat delicious food and sip on tasty wine during the experience.

The balloon is about the size of Paris' Sacré Coeur and its attached capsule, flown by two onboard pilots, will depart from France. For the first 90 minutes, passengers will ascend at the speed of 13 feet per second, only to then sit at an altitude of 15.5 miles (roughly three times that of a commercial plane) for three hours while enjoying the view from the stratosphere and the unique space experience. After that, the low-carbon capsule, dubbed Céleste will find its way back to earth.

"We choose [15.5 miles] high because it's the altitude where you are in the darkness of space, with 98% of the atmosphere below you, so you can enjoy the curvature of the Earth in the blue line," Zephalto founder Vincent Farret d'Astiès told Bloomberg. "You're in the darkness of space, but without the zero gravity experience."

Don't be fooled—the experience will be nothing like shooting into space aboard a proper rocket. The balloon is employed to offer a much more eased and relaxed experience to passengers and, unlike real astronauts, no prior training is required.

Inside, the capsule is designed in the name of French luxury and minimalism. The interiors will be created under the direction of Joseph Dirand, a French designer who has worked on the look of Balmain and Givenchy Parisian stores as well as that of iconic restaurants.And if you're anxious about your upcoming trip to space, Zephalto has thought about that, too. Included in the ticket price is also the option to speak to a psychologist before your "flight," who will be able to offer the guidance you might need and prepare you for the unique experience.

Bookings for 2025 are now open, and they require a pre-booking payment of €10,000 (about $11,000). You can reserve your spot right here.