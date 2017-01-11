Wireless Air Conditioner Keeps You Cool and Plays Music From Your Phone

July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth. So it follows that items like the ice helmet are being invented, even if they look dumb. It also makes sense that one hot day, a brilliant person said to themselves that they just wish they could rip the air conditioning unit out of the window and carry it around all day.

While that's probably not how it actually went, there are some geniuses who have made portable air conditioners. However, there's never been one capable of tickling the fancy of lazy people quite like the Zero Breeze. This new wireless air conditioner does a whole lot, but most importantly it claims it can cool a 50-square foot area down to 46 degrees Fahrenheit while running on battery.