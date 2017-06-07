Zima Is Officially Returning to Stores Nationwide

Considering the recent introduction of objectively ridiculous drinks like the the Unicorn Frappuccino and lattes served in hollowed avocado halves, now might be a good time to look back to the days when a simple, clear malt beverage was weird and gimmicky enough to amass a cult following. Of course, the '90s were simpler times, but it looks like you've got yet another way to relive them now that the clear drink of the day, Zima, is officially returning to store shelves.
That's right: Zima, the low-alcohol (5% ABV), lightly citrus-flavored drink sometimes sipped with a Jolly Rancher dropped inside, is coming back to stores across the United States for the first time since MillerCoors discontinued it in 2008. In fact, you can already get your hands on the limited edition six-packs of Zima at Walmart stores nationwide as of this week, according to a spokesperson for the retailer. That is, if you're ready for all the boozy early '90s nostalgia, or in the case of the uninitiated, confusion over all the hype and probably a few Instagram likes.
So far, it's unclear as to exactly where you can get buy Zima right now other than Walmart stores; however, MillerCoors spokesman Marty Maloney told the Milwaukee Business Journal that it'll widely roll out to stores for a limited time this Fourth of July weekend. Maloney did not immediately respond to a separate request for more info. In any case, you may want to keep an eye out for Zima in other stores' liquor sections if you're interested in reliving your arguably misguided drinking choices before the limited stock of it is gone. Oh, and don't forget some Jolly Ranchers for good measure.
