A New Airline Is Offering Flights to Tokyo Starting at $91

Soon, getting to Tokyo from the US will be cheaper than ever. Tokyo based ZipAir is launching flights between Tokyo's Narita International Airport and San Francisco International Airport starting on June 2. The fares first went on sale on April 7. The new route will be its third transpacific offering.

Right now, the airline also connects to Los Angeles and San José Mineta International Airport. The new route will be another low cost option for people to connect between the US and Japan. At a time when the popularity of traveling to Asia-Pacific countries is growing rapidly, the addition of cheaper flight options will make the destinations accessible to more people.

“We are truly excited to welcome ZipAir service between SFO and Tokyo this summer,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero, in a statement. “With this move, travelers can enjoy ZipAir’s fantastic value together with SFO’s award winning, world class airport experience. We thank ZipAir for choosing SFO and are committed to making this new service a success.”

The new route will run five times weekly, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. It will operate between June 2 and October 27 of 2023. Flights will start at just $91 each way—for those who are six years-old or younger. For all passengers seven and older, standard value one-way flights will start at $325. Compared to other flights on the market, that’s a super affordable option.

No matter which class of airfare you choose, all ZipAir passengers will receive complimentary Wi-Fi. Currently, ZipAir connects Tokyo Narita with Bangkok, Seoul, Honolulu, Singapore, Los Angeles, and San José.

You can explore fares and book flights at www.ZipAir.net.