A Snowboarder's Dad Dropped the F-Bomb on Live TV After She Won Gold

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, 20, just made history in the women's snowboard slopestyle event at Genting Snow Park in Beijing earlier this week, nabbing gold with a 92.88 run in the finals. But it wasn't just another medal for the New Zealander. Sadowski-Synnott's first-place finish marked the country's debut Winter Olympics gold, Insider reports.

Naturally, such a feat is bound to cause a little overexcitement. Translation: Cussing. While chatting with a New Zealand-based news station about his daughter's big win, Sadowski-Synnott's father let a few f-bombs fly.

"She was f*cking crazy," he told the outlet. "I'm pretty f*cking excited, to be honest."