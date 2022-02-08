A Snowboarder's Dad Dropped the F-Bomb on Live TV After She Won Gold
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott snagged the first-ever Winter Olympics gold for New Zealand.
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, 20, just made history in the women's snowboard slopestyle event at Genting Snow Park in Beijing earlier this week, nabbing gold with a 92.88 run in the finals. But it wasn't just another medal for the New Zealander. Sadowski-Synnott's first-place finish marked the country's debut Winter Olympics gold, Insider reports.
Naturally, such a feat is bound to cause a little overexcitement. Translation: Cussing. While chatting with a New Zealand-based news station about his daughter's big win, Sadowski-Synnott's father let a few f-bombs fly.
"She was f*cking crazy," he told the outlet. "I'm pretty f*cking excited, to be honest."
It was in Sadowski-Synnott's third and final run that landed her in the record-breaking first place position, simultaneously ending New Zealand's 40-year wait for the Winter Olympics gold.
"I knew before I dropped in that if I landed the run that I set out to do, I would win gold," Sadowski-Synnott said, according to the New York Times.
The Olympian quickly caught wind of her father's celebratory interview and laughed it off.
"Yeah, I think really that he had a few too many drinks at that point, but you can't really blame him," she told Reuters. "It was Waitangi Day in New Zealand (a national holiday), and his daughter just won the Olympics, so..!"
Check back during the Games for all of Thrillist's continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the most important questions, like how heavy Olympic medals are, or how you can tell the difference between luge, skeleton, and bobsled. We'll explain everything fromwhy the triple axel is such a big deal, to how the Russian team found a sneaky way to wear its flag despite a ban, and much, much more.