It Turns Out Seeing How Animals Are Weighed Is Unbearably Charming

A black bear weighs around 240 pounds. They're huge. Meanwhile, a kitten might weigh just three-to-five ounces when it's born. They're so tiny they basically don't exist. You might not think much about it, but this kind of data is important to zookeepers and other animal caretakers. If you've ever felt the urge to weigh your cat or dog, you know it's not easy to weigh an animal.
Cassandra Cortez, a zookeeper at the Austin Zoo, has shown that this process can be strangely charming. She shared a photo of a prairie dog named Mel being weighed over the weekend and it spread quickly. (Her one-step instructions also indicate it's maybe not always complicated to weigh an animal.)
"I started sharing photos of the animals I work with to get people more invested in caring about wildlife," Cortez told Thrillist. "Specifically, as a rescue zoo, we take in animals who are unable to be released into the wild and, for the most part, that is due to human interference, the exotic pet trade, etc.
"A lot of effort goes into getting our animals to voluntarily cooperate in procedures like these," Cortez continued. "Positive reinforcement training allows us to do that. The basic premise is that we reward desired behaviors and ignore undesired behaviors. It is the only training method we use, so treats are definitely the standard."
One responder on Twitter quickly noted she should also subtract the weight of the walnut. "And the weight of the three other walnuts I gave him before this," she replied.
Her tweet spread over the weekend, prompting many to re-share old tweets on the topic or share new photos of how they weigh animals. Below are a few of the stranger and more charming examples.
Thanks to zookeepers like Cortez (or Anna Turkett at "Zookeeper Problems") for finding ways to make the work of zookeepers accessible and entertaining.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.