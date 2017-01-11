Robots Are Now Making Pizza in Silicon Valley, Because 'Disruption'

Silicon Valley is flush with money. So much money, in fact, that startups are looking for any excuse to disrupt industries that have existed for generations without series B funding, or capital infusions from VCs looking to get richer.

We’re talking of course, about the humble pizza industry. In Silicon Valley, the startup Zume Pizza is serving up pies made by robots, apparently because human labor has moved beyond the pale of mere pizza-making.

Per the Associated Press, we enter Zume’s kitchen in Mountain View, California, which is crawling with robots. The bots add and spread sauce after the pizzas come down a conveyor belt. The machines then place the uncooked pies into 800 degree ovens, giving pizza the ultra-modern facelift it needs to stay relevant in 2016.