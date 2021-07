News Everywhere You Can Get Deals on Tequila & Cocktails for National Tequila Day Whether you're looking for a bottle or want someone else to make a cocktail for you, there are options on National Tequila Day.

The popularity of tequila in the US has been growing in the US. That's more of a reason for the companies to celebrate, but also suggests there are more people up for celebrating tequila. If you fall into that pot, July 24 is a big day. That's National Tequila Day. There are a whole lot of companies and restaurants that will be celebrating the Mexican spirit, offering discounts and special drinks in recognition of the big day for margaritas and palomas. You'll find offers from delivery services like Minibar and restaurants like Chili's. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Tequila Day.

Deals on Tequila for National Tequila Day Chili's

The deal: Get a $6 Presidente Margarita or $30 to-go Mar-Go-Rita for National Tequila Day.

When: July 24 Get a $6 Presidente Margarita or $30 to-go Mar-Go-Rita for National Tequila Day.: July 24 WB Liquors & Wine

The deal: The Texas-based store is offering some tequila discounts to help you celebrate. Casamigos Blanco is $40, El Silencio Espadin Mezcal is $30, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo is $30, and so is Teremana Tequila Reposado.

When: Through July 24 Total Wine

The deal: Onda, the canned tequila seltzer company, is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Classic Collection at Total Wine locations.

When: July 24 Minibar

The deal: Use the code "THRILLIST" to get $5 off your first order.

When: Ongoing Snuffer's

The deal: $4 house margaritas are the deal of the day.

When: July 24 El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

The deal: Grab a house tequila shot for $2.99 when you dine-in.

When: July 24 Village Burger Bar

The deal: Grab a house marg for $3.50.

When: July 24 Twisted Root Burger

The deal: For National Tequila Day, you can get $5 Perfect Margaritas.

When: July 24 Meso Maya

The deal: Grab a $5 house margarita or an order of guacamole or queso for the same price.

When: July 24 Taqueria la Ventana

The deal: National Tequila Day will bring you $3.50 house margs or Mexican beers.

When: July 24 El Fenix

The deal: Get $3.50 house margaritas, $3 imported beers, or $2 domestic beers.

When: July 24 American Social

The deal: Get $30 Mamitas Buckets, $8 Patron margaritas, and $13 featured margs.

When: July 24-25

Local Deals on National Tequila Day Various Locations - Chicago, Illinois

The deal: All of these locations are going to be donating $1 from every margarita purchased to

When: July 24 All of these locations are going to be donating $1 from every margarita purchased to Embarc Chicago , which is a community-driven, experienced-based learning center for low-income high school students. Your marg purchase will go to a good cause at Federales, 80 Proof, Benchmark, Fremont, Gaslight, Highline, Kirkwood, Porter Kitchen and Deck, Ranalli's, WestEnd, and Brickhouse.: July 24

Food Deals on National Tequila Day Wendy's

The deal: Get a free Frosty or order of french fries with a purchase made through the app.

When: July 24 Get a free Frosty or order of french fries with a purchase made through the app.: July 24

