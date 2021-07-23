Everywhere You Can Get Deals on Tequila & Cocktails for National Tequila Day
Whether you're looking for a bottle or want someone else to make a cocktail for you, there are options on National Tequila Day.
The popularity of tequila in the US has been growing in the US. That's more of a reason for the companies to celebrate, but also suggests there are more people up for celebrating tequila.
If you fall into that pot, July 24 is a big day. That's National Tequila Day. There are a whole lot of companies and restaurants that will be celebrating the Mexican spirit, offering discounts and special drinks in recognition of the big day for margaritas and palomas. You'll find offers from delivery services like Minibar and restaurants like Chili's.
Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Tequila Day.
Deals on Tequila for National Tequila DayChili's
The deal: Get a $6 Presidente Margarita or $30 to-go Mar-Go-Rita for National Tequila Day.
When: July 24
WB Liquors & Wine
The deal: The Texas-based store is offering some tequila discounts to help you celebrate. Casamigos Blanco is $40, El Silencio Espadin Mezcal is $30, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo is $30, and so is Teremana Tequila Reposado.
When: Through July 24
Total Wine
The deal: Onda, the canned tequila seltzer company, is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Classic Collection at Total Wine locations.
When: July 24
Minibar
The deal: Use the code "THRILLIST" to get $5 off your first order.
When: Ongoing
Snuffer's
The deal: $4 house margaritas are the deal of the day.
When: July 24
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Grab a house tequila shot for $2.99 when you dine-in.
When: July 24
Village Burger Bar
The deal: Grab a house marg for $3.50.
When: July 24
Twisted Root Burger
The deal: For National Tequila Day, you can get $5 Perfect Margaritas.
When: July 24
Meso Maya
The deal: Grab a $5 house margarita or an order of guacamole or queso for the same price.
When: July 24
Taqueria la Ventana
The deal: National Tequila Day will bring you $3.50 house margs or Mexican beers.
When: July 24
El Fenix
The deal: Get $3.50 house margaritas, $3 imported beers, or $2 domestic beers.
When: July 24
American Social
The deal: Get $30 Mamitas Buckets, $8 Patron margaritas, and $13 featured margs.
When: July 24-25
Local Deals on National Tequila DayVarious Locations - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: All of these locations are going to be donating $1 from every margarita purchased to Embarc Chicago, which is a community-driven, experienced-based learning center for low-income high school students. Your marg purchase will go to a good cause at Federales, 80 Proof, Benchmark, Fremont, Gaslight, Highline, Kirkwood, Porter Kitchen and Deck, Ranalli's, WestEnd, and Brickhouse.
When: July 24
Food Deals on National Tequila DayWendy's
The deal: Get a free Frosty or order of french fries with a purchase made through the app.
When: July 24