Everywhere You Can Get Deals on Tequila & Cocktails for National Tequila Day

Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Tequila Day.

If you fall into that pot, July 24 is a big day. That's National Tequila Day. There are a whole lot of companies and restaurants that will be celebrating the Mexican spirit, offering discounts and special drinks in recognition of the big day for margaritas and palomas. You'll find offers from delivery services like Minibar and restaurants like Chili's.

The popularity of tequila in the US has been growing in the US. That's more of a reason for the companies to celebrate, but also suggests there are more people up for celebrating tequila.

Deals on Tequila for National Tequila Day

Get a $6 Presidente Margarita or $30 to-go Mar-Go-Rita for National Tequila Day.: July 24

WB Liquors & Wine

The deal: The Texas-based store is offering some tequila discounts to help you celebrate. Casamigos Blanco is $40, El Silencio Espadin Mezcal is $30, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo is $30, and so is Teremana Tequila Reposado.

When: Through July 24

Total Wine

The deal: Onda, the canned tequila seltzer company, is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Classic Collection at Total Wine locations.

When: July 24

Minibar

The deal: Use the code "THRILLIST" to get $5 off your first order.

When: Ongoing

Snuffer's

The deal: $4 house margaritas are the deal of the day.

When: July 24

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

The deal: Grab a house tequila shot for $2.99 when you dine-in.

When: July 24

Village Burger Bar

The deal: Grab a house marg for $3.50.

When: July 24

Twisted Root Burger

The deal: For National Tequila Day, you can get $5 Perfect Margaritas.

When: July 24

Meso Maya

The deal: Grab a $5 house margarita or an order of guacamole or queso for the same price.

When: July 24

Taqueria la Ventana

The deal: National Tequila Day will bring you $3.50 house margs or Mexican beers.

When: July 24

El Fenix

The deal: Get $3.50 house margaritas, $3 imported beers, or $2 domestic beers.

When: July 24

American Social

The deal: Get $30 Mamitas Buckets, $8 Patron margaritas, and $13 featured margs.

When: July 24-25