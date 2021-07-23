News

Everywhere You Can Get Deals on Tequila & Cocktails for National Tequila Day

Whether you're looking for a bottle or want someone else to make a cocktail for you, there are options on National Tequila Day.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 7/23/2021 at 6:00 PM

Photo by sweet marshmallow/Shutterstock

The popularity of tequila in the US has been growing in the US. That's more of a reason for the companies to celebrate, but also suggests there are more people up for celebrating tequila. 

If you fall into that pot, July 24 is a big day. That's National Tequila Day. There are a whole lot of companies and restaurants that will be celebrating the Mexican spirit, offering discounts and special drinks in recognition of the big day for margaritas and palomas. You'll find offers from delivery services like Minibar and restaurants like Chili's.

Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Tequila Day. 

Deals on Tequila for National Tequila Day

Chili's
The deal: Get a $6 Presidente Margarita or $30 to-go Mar-Go-Rita for National Tequila Day.  
When: July 24

WB Liquors & Wine
The deal: The Texas-based store is offering some tequila discounts to help you celebrate. Casamigos Blanco is $40, El Silencio Espadin Mezcal is $30, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo is $30, and so is Teremana Tequila Reposado. 
When: Through July 24

Total Wine
The deal: Onda, the canned tequila seltzer company, is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Classic Collection at Total Wine locations. 
When: July 24

Minibar
The deal: Use the code "THRILLIST" to get $5 off your first order. 
When: Ongoing

Snuffer's
The deal: $4 house margaritas are the deal of the day. 
When: July 24

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Grab a house tequila shot for $2.99 when you dine-in. 
When: July 24

Village Burger Bar
The deal: Grab a house marg for $3.50. 
When: July 24

Twisted Root Burger
The deal: For National Tequila Day, you can get $5 Perfect Margaritas. 
When: July 24

Meso Maya
The deal: Grab a $5 house margarita or an order of guacamole or queso for the same price. 
When: July 24

Taqueria la Ventana
The deal: National Tequila Day will bring you $3.50 house margs or Mexican beers. 
When: July 24

El Fenix
The deal: Get $3.50 house margaritas, $3 imported beers, or $2 domestic beers. 
When: July 24

American Social
The deal: Get $30 Mamitas Buckets, $8 Patron margaritas, and $13 featured margs. 
When: July 24-25

Photo courtesy of Federales

Local Deals on National Tequila Day

Various Locations - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: All of these locations are going to be donating $1 from every margarita purchased to Embarc Chicago, which is a community-driven, experienced-based learning center for low-income high school students. Your marg purchase will go to a good cause at Federales, 80 Proof, Benchmark, Fremont, Gaslight, Highline, Kirkwood, Porter Kitchen and Deck, Ranalli's, WestEnd, and Brickhouse. 
When: July 24

Food Deals on National Tequila Day

Wendy's
The deal: Get a free Frosty or order of french fries with a purchase made through the app. 
When: July 24

