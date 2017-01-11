1 WTC Will Celebrate Marriage Equality, Pride with Rainbow Lighting

We all know that Pride weekend in NYC is going to be a helluva party, thanks to the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of marriage equality. And to add to the monumental occasion, One World Trade Center will transform into a beacon of LGBT pride on Sunday night following the afternoon's parade.
About an hour after the ruling, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he has directed the Port Authority to light the building's 408ft spire in rainbow colors to celebrate marriage equality coming to all 50 states and NYC Pride. The Lower Manhattan tower will now join the Empire State Building, which will also light up the skyline with rainbow colors, as it has in previous years for Pride.
“New York has been a leader in the fight for marriage equality, and today’s Supreme Court decision affirms what we have fought so hard for – that marriage is a fundamental right that should be afforded to everyone, regardless of whom they love," Cuomo said in a statement. "When we passed the Marriage Equality Act in 2011, New York sent a message to the nation that it was time to end one of society’s greatest inequities, and I am thrilled to see the Court join us on the right side of history."
Additionally, Mayor Bill de Blasio invited supporters to celebrate the Supreme Court ruling on the steps of City Hall, where he officiated the marriages of two same-sex couples.
"Today, this country is richer – filled with more equality, more acceptance, and more love than yesterday," the mayor said in a statement. "And for the people of this city, where the movement for LGBT rights began in 1969 at the Stonewall Inn, we can be proud that we helped blaze the trail to this great victory.”
See ya out at the party, everyone!
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks it's going to be a helluva spectacular pride this weekend -- get out and celebrate!