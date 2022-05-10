This 1,000-Pound Great White Shark Was Just Spotted Swimming Off the Jersey Shore

Beach-goers aren't the only ones flocking to the Jersey Shore this summer.

Ironbound, a massive great white shark that was first tagged in 2019, has just been spotted off the coast of New Jersey. Ocearch, the nonprofit marine organization that first started tracking him off the coast of Nova Scotia, reportedly said the shark is over 12 feet long, that it weighs an estimated 998 pounds, and that he's around 20 years old.

"When we tagged him, he was impressive," Bob Hueter, chief scientist at Ocearch said according to ABC 7 NY. Yet, it isn't the largest individual the organization has spotted. In fact, Hueter said that over the years, they have tagged great white sharks that as big as 17.5 feet long, weighing up to 4,000 pounds.

During this season, sharks like Ironbound tend to be migrating from the southern waters of Florida back to the north, where the Atlantic Ocean off Nova Scotia is more filled with prey. According to ABC 7 NY, Ironbound's tracker signaled his presence off the Jersey Shore around 10:30 pm on April 28. His presence off the coast of New Jersey is believed to be part of that annual trip. But while his size and location might be intimidating to some, human encounters with great whites remain extremely rare.

To stay up to date with shark sightings and migrations, you can use Ocearch's free tracker on the organization's website, or you can download the Ochearch shark tracker app on your phone.