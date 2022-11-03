This 115-Year-Old Tunnel Below Niagara Falls Just Opened to Visitors

Get ready to marvel at the Niagara Falls from below, and to learn a thing or two about power plants, too.

A 2,200-foot-long tunnel located below the NiagaraFalls cathedral of power is now open to the public, and it walks visitors through the discovery of its 115 years of history. Built in 1905 on the Canadian side of the Niagara River, the tunnel operated until 2006, and it served as an exit point for water used to generate power.

Now, it serves as an opportunity for visitors to learn about the old power station. Guests are brought to the tunnel via a glass-enclosed elevator, and once on the tunnel's grounds, they can walk through the space and discover the many repurposed artifacts, exhibits, and installations explaining how the station generated electricity through water for 100 years.

The real treat, though, is at the end of the tunnel. After walking through the space, guests get to catch a prime view of Niagara Falls from a gorgeous viewing area.

For more information and to grab your tickets, you can visit the Niagara Parks website.