Humidity Could Make NYC Feel Like 100 Degrees Over Fourth of July Weekend

New Yorkers looking to host outdoor events during this 4th of July weekend should double check the weather reports.

While there is a chance of rain over the weekend, that isn't the only weather concern to keep in mind. In fact, according to a report by AccuWeather, high humidity will hit the Northeast on Friday, July 1, making the temperature feel more like 100 degrees.

"There will be a buildup of hot and more humid air in the East late this week, since a high pressure system is expected to begin to drift offshore," Carl Babinski, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said in the report.

Besides New York, other areas in the East will be affected by the increased humidity and perceived temperatures, including southern Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Richmond.

Thunderstorms could hit the New York area on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. With an 80% chance of rain, temperatures will reach 86 degrees.

While thunderstorms will help trim the humidity, New Yorkers should prepare for the possibility of rain carrying into the weekend. In fact, starting Saturday, July 2, the National Weather Service said a hazardous weather outlook will be in effect, and showers and thunderstorms could continue into Sunday as well.

Luckily, though, July 4 should be sunny with highs of 85 degrees—and no humidity to dampen the party.