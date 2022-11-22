Take a Look at This Gorgeous New Public Garden in Midtown Manhattan

A beautiful new public space has come to Midtown Manhattan.

The newly renovated 550 Madison building boasts a brand-new public garden covered by a 70-foot-tall glass canopy. Underneath are 48 trees, 200 shrubs, 6,300 bulb plants, and 10,000 other plants. It sprawls across half an acre in what was formerly an enclosed passageway between blocks.

The canopy not only shelters the garden but also irrigates it by collecting an estimated 93,000 gallons of rainwater annually. The garden features three food and beverage kiosks as well as public restrooms. It's open from 7 am to 11 pm year-round.

Check out photos of the new space below: