NYC's 7 Train Service Will Be Suspended for 6 Weekends at These Stations

Weekend subway riders in NYC will face some disruptions come February.

Due to planned work to improve accessibility, 7 train service will be suspended between 34th Street-Hudson Yards and Queensboro Plaza subway station for six weekends, the MTA announced on Tuesday. This encompasses all 7 train service in Manhattan.

Starting from Saturday, February 4, weekend riders will be impacted by the closures. The first shutdown is scheduled between 12:15 am on February 4 until 5 am on February 6. Other closures will be from 3:45 am on Saturdays to 10 pm on Sundays on the following weekends:

February 11–February 12

February 25–February 26

March 11–12

March 25–26

April 22–23

Subway riders will be able to access free shuttle bus service during the 7 train disruptions. The station closures will allow the MTA to install two elevators at the Queensboro Plaza subway station, which will make the station completely accessible.

"The improvements coming to Queensboro Plaza will greatly benefit tens of thousands of riders," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement. "Accessibility is such an integral part of mass transit, especially for a city like New York where mass transit is essential for many. When complete, the project will provide critical accessibility upgrades, security updates, and customer experience improvements throughout the station."