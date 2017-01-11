$850k Can Get You This Beautiful Jersey Strip Club on Craigslist

If you're sick and tired of scouring the Internet and local classified ads for strip clubs to purchase in the Greater New York Area, this is your answer.
Thanks to an enterprising man identified only as "Greg," you too can be the proud owner of a Monmouth County, N.J. gentlemen's club, via Craigslist. This ad, which was posted about a month ago, breaks down the "VERY RARE OPPORTUNITY" to buy a 2,500sqft club located on a "busy highway" for only $850,000. And no improvements are even needed, cautious buyer; the "Club is turn key and ready to go," according to the listing.
It seems to be pretty standard inside, with a circular stage, a number of white stools, and a single brass pole in the center (none of that distracting, three strippers dancing at the same time stuff!).
And because your newfound customers are bound to work up quite an appetite, there also appears to be a small kitchen inside to cook up your standard strip-club fare.
Just remember, if you're really gonna pony up nearly a million bucks and go through with your own Tony-Soprano-Bada-Bing! fantasy, don't contact Greg unless you have proof of funds and cold-hard cash, because that's how he rolls.
