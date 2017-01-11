$850k Can Get You This Beautiful Jersey Strip Club on Craigslist

And because your newfound customers are bound to work up quite an appetite, there also appears to be a small kitchen inside to cook up your standard strip-club fare.

Just remember, if you're really gonna pony up nearly a million bucks and go through with your own Tony-Soprano-Bada-Bing! fantasy, don't contact Greg unless you have proof of funds and cold-hard cash, because that's how he rolls.

(h/t The Village Voice)

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Pete Dombrosky is an Editorial Assistant at Thrillist and he's never been to a strip club, in case his Mom was reading/wondering. But if you have recommendations, you could always let him know on Twitter.