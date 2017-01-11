The Twin Towers Went Down 15 Years Ago. Here's How You Can Remember Them.

Rendering the Unthinkable: Artists Respond to 9/11

Over the last 15 years, hundreds of artists have reacted to the attacks in their own ways. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum has selected 13 New York artists working in a variety of media to contribute paintings, sculptures, and other pieces honoring the victims of the terror attacks. The exhibit opens on Monday, September 12.

Tribute in Light

If you live anywhere in the five boroughs you've probably been able to see these twin beams of light shooting into the sky from Lower Manhattan. Light from "Tribute in Light" shines for four miles into the night sky from 88 7,000-watt xenon bulbs at the base of the two 48-foot squares in the 9/11 Memorial, reminding us of where the Twin Towers were in the skyline. They can be seen from a 60-mile radius and are the most persistently visible reminder of the 9/11 terror attacks across the city, and they were first turned on in March of 2002, six months after the attacks.