This Asian Grocery Giant Is Opening Its First New York Store

Get ready to stock up on all your favorite Asian pantry staples because 99 Ranch Market is officially coming to New York.

The supermarket, believed to be the United States' largest Asian grocery chain, is setting up shop in Westbury, New York, a Long Island suburb of New York City. It will be the chain's first location in New York state. It's set to open Saturday, April 9 at 9 am and will give the first 100 customers on Saturday and Sunday a free goodie bag.

The new location will offer a full selection of Asian dry and frozen grocery items and produce, fresh meats, live seafood, and a full-service bakery and hot deli. There will be over 10,000 items to choose from, many of which aren't available at most typical American supermarkets. The store's Eat Up food court is set to feature vendors like River Sushi, Shanghai Yu Garden, Pho Grand, and Coco, with an opening date in the near future.

While it is the first 99 Ranch Market in the state, it won't be the first in the New York City area. Jersey City has a 99 Ranch location, as do the New Jersey cities Hackensack and Edison.

The new store is located at 1500 Old Country Rd, #112, Westbury, NY. It will be open Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 am–10 pm.