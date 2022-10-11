NYC's Snowfall Totals Could Be Below-Average This Winter, Forecast Predicts

If you were already dreaming of a romantic snowy winter, you might want to snap back to reality. The AccuWeather reports for this winter just dropped, and according to the findings, NYC might not get as much snow as expected.

Forecasts are predicting that, throughout the winter, NYC will witness a total snowfall of 18-23 inches compared to an average of 30 inches. Snow fans might still be able to find a silver lining. Last year, NYC only received 17.9 inches of snow, and this year is set to hopefully surpass that.

Generally speaking, NYC is on track to experience a warmer-than-average winter, too. Because of lingering conditions like La Niña, both fall and winter are forecast to be hotter than normal. Residents across the Northeast will likely witness some waves of cold air in November and December, but it won't be until later in the winter that the usual cold will kick in.

According to recent forecasts, there is a 54% chance of La Niña extending into the winter across NY and NJ. If that ends up happening, it would mean higher average temperatures in the area from January through March. If this La Niña persists into the winter, it will be the third year in a row of the phenomenon affecting the area, but as AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok points out, that doesn't mean that this winter will be an exact copy of the previous two.