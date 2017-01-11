In Fact, There's No Bubonic Plague on the NYC Subway

While the NYC subway system is practically a giant bacteria conveyor belt, it turns out you aren't riding with traces of the bubonic plague or anthrax after all. Phew.

Months after releasing an alarming and highly publicized study suggesting the transit system might be home to said scary microbes, the scientists who authored the report are now walking back their claims of discovering infectious bacterial straphangers, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The alarming findings were publicly disputed by the Center for Disease Control & Prevention as well as New York health officials, apparently prompting the researchers to admit their conclusions were overly speculative.